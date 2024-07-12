Gold Coast Titans assistant coach interested in Super League job

GOLD COAST TITANS assistant coach Jim Lenihan is interested in the vacant head coaching position at Super League club, Huddersfield Giants.

League Express can exclusively reveal that the 51-year-old is keen to return to the Giants as a number one after plying his trade as a player in 1999.

Then operating as a centre or a winger, Lenihan scored 12 tries in 21 appearances for Huddersfield before returning to Australia to join the Burleigh Bears.

After hanging up his boots in 2003, the former Gold Coast Seagulls and St George Dragons man turned his hand to coaching, and was appointed assistant coach of the Burleigh Bears’ FOGS Colts side in 2004.

From there, Lenihan made the step up to head coach of the Bears’ Queensland Cup side before resigning in 2009.

Returning to the Bears in 2014, Lenihan steered the Queensland side to two Grand Final successes, piquing the interest of Gold Coast Titans who appointed the 51-year-old as their assistant coach in 2019.

In June 2023, Lenihan was appointed interim head coach of the Gold Coast for the remainder of the 2023 season after previous boss Justin Holbrook departed the club.

Lenihan still remains assistant coach to new Titans boss Des Hasler.

