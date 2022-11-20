Jake Trueman targets Castleford Tigers reunion for Hull FC injury return

JAKE TRUEMAN is pushing to be fit for the start of Hull FC’s season.

The halfback is approaching his first campaign with the Black and Whites after six years at Castleford.

But he remains in rehab following an anterior cruciate ligament problem sustained at the beginning of July, which brought his Tigers career to a premature end.

The 23-year-old Bradford product was afflicted by injury throughout his Castleford career and must fully recover from the knee injury before making his Hull debut.

While new coach Tony Smith will take his team to Wakefield for a Sunday, February 5 warm-up match after a visit to Sheffield on Sunday, January 22, their league campaign begins on Sunday, February 19, with the fixture schedulers handing Trueman the carrot of a home tie against his former club.

“He’ll be pushing for round one, but if not it might be round two,” said Smith.

Trueman is not the only player starting pre-season in rehab at Hull, who had to deal with a spate of injuries at the end of last season.

They include Andre Savelio, who also suffered an ACL injury, and his fellow forward Joe Cator, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in March in his first game back from the same injury.

“All our injured players are progressing well so far,” said Smith.

“There’s a number of them that will be pushing it for the start of the season. Everybody is on that sort of timeframe to try for round one.

“If it’s a bit later, we certainly don’t want to rush anybody. We have a number of back-up players who may get an opportunity early on.”

Back Carlos Tuimavave has returned to training as he continues his recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture that kept him out of the second half of last season.

Meanwhile fullback Jamie Shaul, who is back at Hull after a loan stint at Wakefield, has been awarded a testimonial by the RFL.

