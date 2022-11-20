Why Castleford Tigers forward has designs on a special day for his testimonial

NATHAN MASSEY has been getting shirty – but his team-mates don’t mind!

For the popular forward has helped design the one-off kit that Castleford Tigers will wear for his testimonial match.

Huddersfield visit on Sunday, February 5 (3.30pm) in what will be a key part of preparations for the 2023 season, which will be youth-system product Massey’s 17th on the first-team scene.

Castleford kick-off at coach Lee Radford’s former club Hull a fortnight later, while the Giants must wait until Warrington’s visit on Friday, February 24 because of scheduled opening-round opponents St Helens’ involvement in the World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers in Australia on Saturday, February 18.

The Tigers and Huddersfield, who have made a string of signings, meet again in round four of Super League, this time at the John Smith’s Stadium, on Friday, March 10.

And 33-year-old Massey, who is 17 games off 300 Castleford appearances, said: “Huddersfield had a great year and they’ve recruited really well, so a couple of weeks out from the season, it will be a great test for us and one we’re looking forward to, for sure.

“This club has a lot of history and a lot of special players who have done a lot of special things, so to be able to play my career here and achieve a testimonial is something I’m immensely proud of.

“I’ve designed a kit for the game with (manufacturers) Oxen and I’ve had some great sponsors on board who have supported me.

“We’ll be running out in my kit with my logo on the badge, so it will be a really special moment for me and my family.”

Radford, who has been part of World Cup finalists Samoa’s coaching team, said: “Nathan has been at the club for a long time and I think he has maximised his ability to get him to where he is today and have the career he has had.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating him and what he’s done, and the game will also be a tough challenge and a good start and great preparation for the Super League campaign.”

Castleford have handed a one-year first-team contract to 22-year-old former Hull KR outside back Elliot Wallis, who caught the eye in the Tigers’ reserves this year. The club has the option to add a further year.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.