James Donaldson’s new club confirmed following Leeds Rhinos exit

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the return of James Donaldson on a two-year deal from the start of the 2025 season.

Donaldson made his professional debut for the Bulls aged just 17 in 2009 – going on to make 79 appearances before joining Hull KR in 2015.

After three years as a Robin, the Cumbrian forward signed for Leeds Rhinos, where he has spent the last seven seasons – lifting the Challenge Cup in 2020 and featuring in Super League’s Grand Final in 2022.

The 32-year-old is excited to be able to use his experience to help build the Bulls’ way back towards Super League.

“It’s really exciting, I have done the full circle back to where it all started, the club is in a different position now so I am really excited. I am coming back as a different player with a lot more experience and I feel I can bring a lot to the club to help build their way back towards Super League,” said Donaldson.

“It’s nice to do the full circle and come back as Bradford gave me my first opportunity and got my career off to a good start, it wasn’t all plain sailing but having sat down with Brian Noble and Eamon O’Carroll and hearing them speak in depth about the vision and where they see the club going, it matches what I want and is perfect alongside building my next career in quantity surveying as well.

“I think I can really do a good job to drive standards and push the players around me to get the best out of them and get them playing their best rugby as well as me having a good dig myself to push the club forward, I am really excited about that opportunity.

“The crowd was absolutely bouncing that night [away at Halifax in 2023], I am really excited to be back playing in front of them next season, I am sure there will be a lot of familiar faces from when I left in 2014 so it’s really exciting.”

Bradford boss has hailed the capture of Donaldson as a ‘huge statement’ – insisting his work ethic and leadership will bolster his ranks over the next two years.

“I feel this is a huge statement from the club to be able to bring in someone of the quality and experience of James [Donaldson],” said O’Carroll.

“We identified we wanted to bring in people with good work ethics and strong leadership qualities and James has that in abundance.

“After speaking with him it’s clear he feels has unfinished business at the club and he is hungry to help us achieve our goals. I look forward to working with him and welcoming him and his young family back to our club.

“Finally I’d just like to place on record my thanks to the Bradford Bulls Squad Booster Association for their continued support, enabling us to bring in quality players like James for 2025 and beyond.”

