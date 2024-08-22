Craig Lingard set to name debutant as Castleford Tigers boss confirms ruthless shake-up

CRAIG LINGARD is set to name a debutant in Castleford Tigers’ line-up against Warrington Wolves tomorrow night.

That man will be young halfback Jensen Windley, who has impressed in the academy and reserves in recent times, whilst Luke Hooley will come into the centres for Corey Hall.

“There will be a debut for Jensen Windley, he will partner Jacob Miller in the halves. It’s something we have been talking about in bringing the players in.

“He deserves his call up into the first-team, he has played well in the academy and reserves.

“He will replace Rowan Milnes and Luke Hooley will come in for the right centre with Corey Hall dropping out.

“We are looking at players in different positions, Luke has struggled to nail down the fullback spot with Tex Hoy so Luke in the centres is something we have looked at.

“He has looked good in training there and he will kick the goals too.”

In terms of the halfback creativity, Lingard has admitted that it has been an issue all year.

“It has been an issue for most of the season. When we get into that 20 metre area where we seem to have a creative block for whatever reason.

“That is down to our pivots to manage that. We have got to be better in those areas of the field and for whatever reason it’s not quite clicked.

“It’s not through a lack of training. When we get to game days it just hasn’t worked.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast