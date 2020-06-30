James Graham is officially a Saint

St Helens have confirmed the return of James Graham on a deal until the end of the season.

The 34-year-old returns to the club he joined aged 11 and where he made 225 appearances.

A Super League champion, a Man of Steel a treble-winner, Graham’s return comes after a successful NRL career with Canterbury and St George.

Now he returns to his boyhood club to see how his career, returning with 50 international caps under his belt.

Graham will help replace Luke Thompson the Saints forward who has, ironically, followed in the footsteps of Graham by joining the Bulldogs.

“I am delighted to be returning home,” he said.

“St.Helens has been a huge part of my life since I was a young boy. An opportunity to re-join the club I have watched from the stands is something I feel genuine excitement about.

“I want to thank the Dragons and everyone in the NRL for everything they have done for me and making this all possible. A massive thank you to Eamonn McManus, Mike Rush and Kristian Woolf for their help in making this move happen.

“I still believe I have a lot to offer on the field and I am excited about the rest of the season with St.Helens.

“I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us the opportunity of success.”

Chairman Eamonn McManus added: “I told James when he left us in 2011 that we wished him nothing but success in his career and in his life and that there would always be a red carpet waiting for him if ever he returned to St Helens. I never for one moment expected to roll it out, but it will be an absolute pleasure to do so.

“James won a Grand Final with St Helens in 2006. A second has very painfully evaded him since then. It would indeed be a fitting ending for one of the greatest players in the history of our club if he manages to sign off the final season with another Champions ring.

“Everyone at the Club, particularly the players, have been uplifted by this news during an otherwise difficult period. We know he’ll again give everything to the boyhood club which he served with such distinction in the past. We are all now looking forward to the season reopening with even more anticipation and excitement.”