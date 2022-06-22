James Harrison in line for Warrington Wolves debut as squads revealed for Hull FC tie

James Harrison could make his long-awaited Warrington Wolves debut on Friday after being named in their 21-man squad for the visit of Hull FC.

The back-row has been sidelined with a knee injury since signing from Featherstone Rovers but featured for their Reserves last week and is now in contention.

Fellow off-season signing Greg Minikin is still waiting for his first inclusion following his own injury as he is not named in the squad, but Warrington do welcome back Peter Mata’utia after suspension.

Kyle Amor and the released Billy Magoulias are the two replaced in Daryl Powell’s squad, with Jack Hughes (shoulder) still out.

Hull FC make four changes to their 21-man squad for the Super League contest, with Josh Reynolds absent as his expected release from the club draws closer.

Carlos Tuimavave has a season-ending Achilles injury, Jordan Johnstone misses out with a knock, and Charlie Severs also drops out.

Brett Hodgson has Scott Taylor available again following suspension and has also called up youngsters Jacob Hookem, Aidan Burrell and Davy Litten.

Jake Connor, Andre Savelio (both knee), Joe Cator (Achilles) and Ben McNamara (back) all remain sidelined for the Black and Whites.

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Friday 8pm

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 Gareth Widdop, 7 George Williams, 8 Joe Philbin, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 20 James Harrison, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 24 Ellis Longstaff, 33 Thomas Mikaele.

Hull FC: 2 Adam Swift, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Brad Fash, 20 Jack Brown, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Cameron Scott, 25 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 27 Jacob Hookem, 28 Aidan Burrell, 29 Jamie Shaul, 30 Scott Taylor, 34 Davy Litten.