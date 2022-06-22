Wigan Warriors and Toulouse Olympique welcome players back for Super League clash

Kai Pearce-Paul is in contention to return from a three-month lay-off for Wigan Warriors when they host Toulouse Olympique in Super League on Friday.

He returns to the 21-man squad following a leg injury in the only change to Matt Peet’s selection, with Matty Nicholson dropping out.

Iain Thornley (knee) and Cade Cust (shoulder) remain sidelined while Morgan Smithies continues to serve his suspension from the Challenge Cup final.

Toulouse Olympique also have some welcome returns with Joe Bretherton coming back from a calf injury to face his former club and Guy Armitage recovering from a fractured larynx.

Former Catalans Dragons forward Lambert Belmas is in line for his Toulouse debut, and Maxime Stefani returns to complete the four changes to Sylvain Houles’ squad.

Out go Romain Navarrete and Ilias Bergal to adductor and calf injuries respectively, as well as Joseph Paulo and Gadwin Springer.

Lloyd White (back), Justin Sangare (ankle) and Hugo Pezet (hamstring) remain sidelined for Super League’s bottom side.

Wigan Warriors v Toulouse Olympique – DW Stadium, Friday 8pm

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 28 Brad O’Neill.

Toulouse: 2 Latrell Schaumkel, 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Lucas Albert, 10 Harrison Hansen, 11 Andrew Dixon, 12 Dominique Peyroux, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 21 Chris Hankinson, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Matty Russell, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 28 Nathan Pears, 29 Lambert Belmas, 30 Maxime Stefani, 31 Tony Gigot, 35 Daniel Alvaro.