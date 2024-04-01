James Harrison laments key Warrington Wolves fault in defeat but confident of ‘culture change’

JAMES HARRISON admits Warrington had one simple lesson to take from their defeat to Catalans – start better!

The Wolves conceded three tries and had a player sinbinned in the first 13 minutes of their home clash with the Dragons on Saturday.

Their start to the second half was little better, letting in a further two tries before an attempted comeback fell just short.

It was only Warrington’s second loss of the season, after their opening-round Super League loss to the same team, and their downfall was easy to identify.

“The start of both halves killed us,” the prop, who has started every game so far this season, told League Express.

“We got back into the game well in both halves, but you can’t give a team like Catalans an 18-point start.

“I’m not sure (why we did). We had an early error and they scored in that set, then they got a freakish kick try.

“I think (Jordan) Abdull kicked us to death; they scored three or four tries on last plays.

“We previewed that, but they got us today. They beat us to the punch in that first half.”

Warrington enjoyed a five-game winning run in all competitions after their previous defeat to Catalans, and Harrison hopes they can respond to last week’s setback in similar fashion.

“We’ve got a big challenge away at Leeds (on Friday) and we’re looking forward to that and looking to bounce back,” he added.

“Catalans beat us in round one and we had a really good performance in round two. We’ve got to come back next week and put in a performance.

“We’re on a journey. We’re a new team with a new coach and new ideas. We’re changing the culture of this place and this is just a bump in the road.”

Harrison will be without pack colleagues Zane Musgrove and Joe Philbin at Headingley after both failed head-injury assessments against the Dragons.

