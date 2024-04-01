Why Paul Momirovski is backing Leeds Rhinos attack to fire after recent criticism

AUSSIE centre Paul Momirovski is confident Leeds’ attack will come good in time.

The Rhinos have had a mixed start to the year, winning four games out of six in Super League while bowing out of the Challenge Cup to St Helens.

Their attack came in for some criticism after that Saints loss and they also failed to post any points in the first half of last Thursday’s game at Castleford.

But they turned things around in the second half with Momirovski and compatriot Lachlan Miller both scoring doubles.

For Momirovski, an off-season recruit from Sydney Roosters and a former NRL winner with Penrith Panthers, those tries were his first two in Rhinos colours.

“Getting tries is great but getting the win is better,” the 27-year-old told League Express.

“For us, it was about playing better, and in the second half we showed that.

“I think we’ve shown that we’re stronger in the second half (of games). They’re a tough team and the conditions played a part, but this is their home and they came out and tried to defend it.

“Any game in Super League right now is a tough battle. You can tell that they were up for this game.”

Leeds made the rare step ahead of this season of changing their entire spine, with Miller arriving to play fullback and another Australian, Matt Frawley, signed at halfback, to play alongside ex-Salford duo Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers.

“We’re still building our attack. We have a whole new spine, people are forgetting that,” added Momirovski.

“Every person in the spine is new to the club. We are building. It’s only six rounds in.

“You’ve seen glimpses of it throughout games. For us it’s about continuing that. We’re enjoying playing together so that’s the good thing.”

For winger Ash Handley, defence was key to the victory as Leeds withstood a first-half barrage and only conceded a try with nine minutes left.

“We defended really well. The game just went that way, they penned us down on our line but they didn’t look like breaking us once,” he said.

“We’ve been pretty calm, connected, together in defence. Other than probably the Leigh game (a 22-16 win), we’ve been pretty sturdy all round.”

It was a special night for Handley as he celebrated his 200th Leeds appearance, almost ten years on from his debut at the age of 18.

“I’m grateful to have played that many games for Leeds,” he added.

“I don’t think too much about (milestones) but when you reflect on your time at one club, it’s pretty special.

“I’m a Leeds lad. I’ve not played for anyone else. I’ve seen the Golden Generation and watched it from the stands. It’s been a part of my life for longer than it hasn’t now.”

