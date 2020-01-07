James Maloney and Catalans address the need to stop getting thrashed

James Maloney admits Catalans have spoken about avoiding any more humiliating defeats in 2020.

The Dragons were handed numerous drubbings last season which added to growing calls that Steve McNamara’s side still possess a soft underbelly. In total Les Dracs conceded 40 points or more on eight occasions last year.

Maloney, widely respected as a natural-born winner given his illustrious career, is being tasked with changing the club’s fortunes and pushing them towards a first Grand Final crown.

He said: “It was a point that got addressed in a couple of pre-season chats when we were looking at things. I’ve never followed Super League too closely so I wasn’t really aware of that, but it’s definitely something we don’t want happening.

“Everything I can see since I’ve got here in the attitude and work ethic of the boys is outstanding, and I’d hope that sort of stuff doesn’t happen again. There hasn’t been anything that’s worried me too much since I’ve been here.

“But if that’s been an image of us before then it’s something we really need to change because you wouldn’t want anyone coming over here confident. We can only do that through performances and if that is an opinion that’s out there then hopefully we can change it pretty quickly.”