James Maloney opens the door for Super League move following State of Origin triumph

James Maloney has once again hinted that he could come to Super League next season.

The veteran playmaker, who played for New South Wales in their dramatic victory to win the State of Origin series yesterday, has been linked with a move to the Northern Hemisphere for months.

Maloney turned 33 this year and has previously expressed a desire to end his career in England.

Despite remaining at the top of his game, and having just played his part in securing back-to-back series victories, Maloney admitted his future in Australia was uncertain.

“I’m pretty open about it,” he said when asked about a move to England.

“I said if something popped up, if there was a really good offer, I’d have to consider it, I’d be silly not to.

“We’re not at that point yet. I’ll enjoy this and enjoy the back end of the season. (Penrith) are in a position now where hopefully we can get it back on track and do something.”