Nick Smith Foundation BARLA National Cup launched

THE British Amateur Rugby League Association has confirmed that the Under 14s National Cup Final, which will take place at Batley on Saturday (13 July) as part of a triple-header alongside the Under 18s and Under 16s deciders, will be played for the Nick Smith Foundation BARLA National Cup.

Nick Smith, who had an outstanding playing career with his junior club Siddal after stints with Leeds Rhinos and Sheffield Eagles, passed away in December 2018 after having been diagnosed with Motor Neurones disease 15 months earlier.

The married father of two was just 38 years old.

BARLA PRO Steve Manning said: “After Nick’s diagnosis, family, friends and colleagues came together to raise money to support him and his family with amazing generosity and support.

“The Foundation has been set up to ensure Nick’s legacy is one of continued support for research into MND, for young children who suffer bereavement with the death of a parent, and for the development of Rugby League.

“Nick’s mum Viv and his grandad Jim Graydon, a former Halifax player, will meet both teams prior to the kick-off and will present the trophy to the winners.”

The first contestants for the Nick Smith Foundation Under 14s BARLA National Cup are Lock Lane and Rylands Sharks. The Under 18s final, meanwhile, will involve Leigh Miners Rangers and West Hull, while Blackbrook Royals and Siddal go head-to-head at Under 16s.

Manning revealed: “The games are being played on the Saturday so as not to disrupt the youth and junior playing leagues that play on Sundays.”

He added: “BARLA hope that, in addition to supporters from the respective finalists attending, players, coaches and others from clubs in their respective leagues will turn up and give them their backing.”

Admission is £5.00 (£3.00 concessions, under 16s free).

Fixtures are

Saturday 13 July 2019

BARLA NATIONAL CUP FINALS

UNDER 14S

Lock Lane v Rylands Sharks (noon)

UNDER 16S

Blackbrook Royals v Siddal (1.30pm)

UNDER 18S

Leigh Miners Rangers v West Hull (3.10pm)

All at Mount Pleasant, Batley Bulldogs