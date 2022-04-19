Jamie Jones-Buchanan gives hint on latest Leeds Rhinos coaching situation

Jamie Jones-Buchanan expects Monday’s Super League defeat to Castleford Tigers to have been his final game in charge of Leeds Rhinos.

The Rhinos playing legend has been in interim charge of the team since Richard Agar’s resignation last month.

Jones-Buchanan has led Leeds in four matches but considers it likely that a new head coach will be in place before Toulouse Olympique visit Headingley on Friday.

Asked after the Castleford game if he expects to be in charge for the following match, he said: “Reading through the lines, no.”

“Gary (Hetherington, Leeds chief executive) is meeting me tomorrow (Tuesday), I’ll have a chat with him to see what that looks like. I’ve no idea.

“Until then I’ll go home, review the game and plan as if we’ve got a game to prepare for on Friday.

“As and when someone comes in for the job, I’ll do my best to support them.”

Jones-Buchanan said that he hoped the team had made some progress in the time he has been in control.

Their 14-16 defeat at the Jungle was much closer than the 16-40 Challenge Cup defeat to Castleford that started his spell, with a heavy defeat to St Helens and a draw against Huddersfield Giants in between.

“We haven’t won a game, we managed to scrape a draw last week and we weren’t far (off winning),” said Jones-Buchanan.

“Has there been progression? From the first game against Cas to this, with a younger and more inexperienced team, away from home?

“Even on results and points I’d say we’ve made progress, and our effort and what we’ve been doing in training has been outstanding.”