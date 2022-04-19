Hull FC forward to miss rest of season through injury

Hull FC back-row Andre Savelio will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old was forced off in the first half of his side’s derby defeat at Hull KR on Good Friday.

After Hull’s win over Warrington Wolves on Easter Monday, head coach Brett Hodgson revealed that it was an ACL injury, which will require surgery and rule Savelio out for the remainder of the year.

“Unfortunately he’s going to be out for the season,” said Hodgson. “He’ll have an operation in a few weeks.

“It’s heartbreaking for him and we’re gutted for him.”

The former St Helens and Warrington man joins fellow forward Joe Cator in being ruled out for the rest of Hull FC’s season, in Cator’s case after a reoccurrence of an Achilles injury in his first game back from the same issue last month.