Jansin Turgut admits car park fall was attempt to take his own life

Jansin Turgut has admitted his fall from a car park in Ibiza was a suicide attempt.

Turgut, the former Hull FC and Salford forward, was left fighting for his life after falling from a three storey car park last May.

But despite multiple injuries, including breaking every bone in his face, he survived and is on the road to recovery.

“It was an attempt to take my own life, it wasn’t an accident,” he told ITV.

“I didn’t want to end my life, I wanted to end the pain I was going through.

On @itvcalendar at 6 – former @hullfcofficial player @jansinturgut opens up about the mental health struggles that lead to an attempt on his own life last year – and how he hopes his recovery inspires others to seek help. pic.twitter.com/EhrGK8zWyh — Michael Billington (@mbillingtonitv) January 24, 2020

“So when I came round I just thought that was like a blessing and someone watching over me and I’ve been given a second chance.”

In the aftermath of the incident, Turgut received messages of support from around the sporting world, but it was one from boxer Tyson Fury that particularly motivated him.

“Laid in the hospital bed seeing that brought me to tears and I couldn’t quite believe that. For somebody that suffered with mental health and has been able to put himself back into the game, the sport of boxing as well and overcome it.

“Hopefully I’d like to produce a story similar to Tyson Fury.”