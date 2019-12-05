Jarrod Sammut makes Leigh move

Leigh Centurions have completed the capture of halfback Jarrod Sammut from Wigan Warriors.

As revealed in League Express, the former London, Wakefield and Bradford ace has joined the Leythers as the Centurions plot a return to Super League next season.

Sammut spent last year with the Warriors, having guided London to Super League a year earlier. He made 14 appearances for Wigan, scoring twice.

“As a player, facing Leigh was always daunting,” he said.

“In all my time here in the UK as a player, I’ve not beaten Leigh so if you can’t beat them, join them. Leigh play the game hard and they like to play expansive rugby which is the way I like to play, too.

“As a pivot, you have to take ownership of that role and if you can’t handle the pressure then you either need to find a new position or a new career.

“I enjoy that pressure, knowing I’ve got the rest of my team-mates depending on me. I need to be at my best to ensure they’re playing at their best. It’s an empowerment and responsibility I love.”