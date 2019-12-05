Steve McNamara explains Matty Smith exit

Catalans Dragons have confirmed the departure of Matty Smith.

The player endured a tough time in Perpignan after joining the club from St Helens ahead of the 2019 season.

A high-profile recruit, the 32-year-old struggled in the south of France, making just 16 appearances and finding himself in and out of the side.

After an unsuccessful loan spell at Warrington, the Dragons have now come to terms over his release, despite having a year left on his deal.

“It was agreed mutually,” said head coach Steve McNamara.

“Sometimes it just happens. A player fits a club and a club fits a player but unfortunately, that has not been the case.”