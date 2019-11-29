Jarrod Sammut set for Wigan exit

Jarrod Sammut has confirmed he is leaving Wigan Warriors in a cryptic tweet.

The halfback has been linked with a move away from the Super League champions, and acknowledged the rumours with a tweet confirming he’s heading elsewhere.

In a tweet he said: “Well.. back on me bike (sic)! Where next?”

Well.. back on me 🚴🏽‍♂️! Where next?🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jam Sandwich (@Jarrod_Sammut) November 28, 2019

The Maltese international has been linked with a stack of clubs in recent weeks, mainly in the Championship.

He signed a two-year deal with Wigan ahead of the 2019 season after guiding London to Super League the year before.