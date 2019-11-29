Key battles in prospect in Pennine League

Upton and Illingworth, who are jostling for second spot in the top flight of the Pennine League, go head to head tomorrow in the battle to chase down leaders Mirfield Stags.

The Stags, meanwhile, visit Hanging Heaton in another attractive match.

Fixtures

Saturday 30 November 2019

DIVISION ONE: Hanging Heaton v Mirfield Stags; Drighlington v Sharlston Rovers; Almondbury Spartans v East Leeds; Upton v Illingworth.

DIVISION TWO: Thornhill Trojans v Clayton; Fryston Warriors v King Cross Park; Seacroft Sharks v Shaw Cross Sharks; Allerton Bywater v South Yorkshire Eagles.

DIVISION THREE: Stainland Stags v Methley Warriors; Hollinwood v West Leeds Eagles; Worth Village v Sherburn Bears; South Yorkshire Eagles A v Kinsley Raiders; Crigglestone All Blacks v Crofton Sports.