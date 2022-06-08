Jermaine McGillvary announces shock retirement from England duty

Huddersfield Giants and England winger Jermaine McGillvary has made the shock decision to retire from the international game with immediate effect.

McGillvary has scored twelve tries in 17 appearances for England, including seven tries in five matches at the 2017 World Cup, as well as making four Great Britain appearances.

His last appearance on the international stage was for the Combined Nations All Stars against England last year, but he will not feature in the fixture next week or play in a home World Cup this autumn.

“It’s not a decision I’ve taken lightly,” explained the 34-year-old. “I’ve given it a lot of thought and it feels like the right time.

“When I started out I never believed I would represent my country, but I’m immensely proud of what I’ve achieved.

“The 2017 World Cup was the pinnacle of my career. The whole experience – on and off the field – was incredible.

“England are well blessed with quality wingers and I wish them well. I’m still going strong with Huddersfield Giants and I’m contracted till the end of 2023. I’ll see how I feel then.”

England head coach Shaun Wane said of McGillvary: “His form is still good enough, but he wants to devote the rest of his career to his club and I fully understand his decision.”