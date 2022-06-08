Leeds Rhinos handed boosts as squads named for Friday’s two Super League games

Leeds Rhinos could welcome Harry Newman and Alex Mellor back from injury for Friday night’s trip to Huddersfield Giants.

Newman has been out since March with a hamstring injury while Mellor last played in April because of a rib injury, but both have been named in Leeds’ 21-man squad.

They replace Morgan Gannon, who misses out through the concussion protocols, and Muizz Mustapha, who is one of three suspended players alongside James Bentley and Tom Holroyd.

Jack Walker (hamstring), Aidan Sezer (groin) and Tom Briscoe (ankle) also remain sidelined for the Rhinos.

Huddersfield have made two changes to their squad for the game as Oliver Wilson and Oliver Russell return to contention after missing out on the trip to Catalans Dragons.

Adam O’Brien and Louis Senior drop out for the Giants, who are without Theo Fages, Chris Hill (both calf) and Luke Yates (suspended).

The other Super League game on Friday night sees Salford Red Devils host Wigan Warriors.

Salford make one change to their 21-man squad with Rhys Williams returning from an ankle injury and replacing Ryan Lannon in the side.

Shane Wright (hamstring), James Greenwood (ankle), King Vuniyayawa (pec), Jack Wells and Dan Sarginson (ankle) are still sidelined for the Red Devils.

Thomas Leuluai returns to Wigan’s squad having taken a rest last week following his return from injury for the Challenge Cup final.

He replaces Iain Thornley, who has been sidelined by a knee injury, in the only change to their selection.

The Warriors remain without Cade Cust (shoulder) and Kai Pearce-Paul (leg).

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos – John Smith’s Stadium, Friday 7.45pm

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Owen Trout, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 27 Jack Ashworth, 29 Sam Hewitt.

Leeds: 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Alex Mellor, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 22 Sam Walters, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson, 33 Zak Hardaker.

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors – AJ Bell Stadium, Friday 8pm

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 17 Harvey Livett, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 22 Rhys Williams, 25 Morgan Escare, 26 Sam Luckley, 27 Amir Bourouh, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard, 32 Tyler Dupree.

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 28 Brad O’Neill, 30 Matty Nicholson.