Jets and Glasgow impress

SOUTH WALES JETS launched their defence of the JES GROUP RUGBY LEAGUE CONFERENCE title with a 44-10 win over BRIDGEND BLUE BULLS, who were 10-0 down before Dylan Rees-Davies crossed, Corey Harris improving, and for whom Ieuan Ace grabbed a last-gasp consolation try.

The Jets were otherwise in control with four tries by former Hunslet, Swinton and West Wales star Marcus Webb, while Craig Lewis, Chris Harris (who kicked three goals), ex-Rochdale Hornet Cobi Green, Lewys Willacott and Dean Higgs (who landed a goal) also nipped over.

GLASGOW beat FORTH VALLEY VIKINGS 46-16 in the SCOTLAND LEAGUE, thanks to a Ross Moir brace and touchdowns for Cameron Matthews, Kyle Ross, Rory Harte, Jamie Banks, Robbie Keith, Gary Brennan and Craig Colvin; Lewis Jamieson (3) and Colvin (2) kicked the home side’s goals, while Duncan Arthur grabbed a hat-trick for the Vikings, for whom Lee Cairney and Kris Illingworth landed conversions.

Results

Saturday 1 June 2024

LONDON

PREMIER DIVISION: London Chargers A v Brixton Bulls -nr; Medway Dragons v Elmbridge Eagles -nr; Wests Warriors A v Brighton & Hove -pp.

EAST OF ENGLAND

PREMIER DIVISION: St Albans Centurions v Canvey Knights -nr; Anglian Vipers v Bedford Tigers A -nr; Eastern Rhinos A 56, St Ives Roosters 30.

MIDLANDS

PREMIER DIVISION: Birmingham Bulldogs v Oxford Cavaliers -nr; Sherwood Wolf Hunt v Swindon St George -nr; Telford Raiders v Coventry Bears -nr.

MERIT DIVISION: Worcester Rebels v Deeping Ducks -off; Aston Warriors v North East Worcestershire Ravens -nr; Staffordshire Quantums v Nottingham Outlaws A -nr.

SCOTLAND: Glasgow 46 Forth Valley Vikings 16.

WALES

JES GROUP RUGBY LEAGUE CONFERENCE: Aberavon Fighting Irish v Torfaen Tigers -pp; South Wales Saints 28 Rhondda Outlaws 54; South Wales Jets 44 Bridgend Blue Bulls 10; Swansea Rams v Cynon Valley Cavaliers -nr.

Fixtures

Saturday 8 June 2024

MIDLANDS

MERIT DIVISION: Aston Warriors v Staffordshire Quantums.

WALES

JES GROUP RUGBY LEAGUE CONFERENCE: Bridgend Blue Bulls v Aberavon Fighting Irish; Rhondda Outlaws v Cynon Valley Cavaliers; South Wales Saints v South Wales Jets; Torfaen Tigers v Swansea Rams.