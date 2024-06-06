Chance for grassroots outfits to win a set of kit

AMATEUR (and semi-professional) Rugby League clubs have been given the chance to win a full set of kit – through a company formed a decade ago by England and Wigan Warriors prop Mike Cooper.

1895 Sports – driven by their tagline of “Making Kits Better” – are providers of bespoke club kits and leisurewear, and the company will conduct a draw at the end of June to which Rugby League and soccer clubs nationwide are invited. The lucky winner will be able to choose 17 rugby shirts, shorts and socks (15 for football), or leisurewear to the value of £500.

Customer-driven designs with no minimum order have long been provided by the Warrington-based company, which guarantees delivery of orders within six weeks of purchase. Sam Wareing, 1895 Sports managing director, said: “We are delighted to be offering this prize to sports clubs, many of whom will be gearing up for a busy summer. 1895 Sports are proud to work with organisations of all sizes, and this competition demonstrates our commitment to supporting teams with their sportswear needs, and helping them perform both on and off the field on a matchday.”

To enter their latest giveaway, visit: www.1895sports.com

