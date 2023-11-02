Jodie Cunningham hopes for second game as England captain to go better than first

JODIE CUNNINGHAM is hoping her second game as England captain is more successful on a personal level than her first six months ago.

The 31-year-old led her country for the first time in the 64-0 defeat of France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in April.

While it was a success on the field, Cunningham is hoping for a more settled experience second time around as she prepares to face Wales at Headingley on Saturday (November 4, 12pm).

“That first game as captain was very overwhelming,” admitted Warrington-born Cunningham.

“It’s a team sport, but being named as captain of your country is a really big moment.

“I’d injured my knee a couple of weeks before so it was actually a miracle I made it onto the pitch. I needed an operation but captaining my country, in my home town, meant to much to me so I was going to do anything to get out there.

“All that meant my head was probably slightly off where I wanted it to be and where it needed to be, and my performance was probably off as well. I usually do 80 minutes but I wasn’t allowed to do anymore than 40-45 because of the injury.

“Now all that outside stuff has gone for this game it means I can just focus on getting out there and doing what I need to do.

“For me that’s being on the pitch for some big minutes on Saturday and contribute to what the girls are doing.

“We have a lot of leaders in the side so I don’t need to say a lot, instead I just like work hard, get through tackles and lead from the front through my action rather than words.”

This game, as with the France Test, is the next step in England’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup and for Cunningham the fact that some younger players could be handed debuts at Headingley is an important part of that preparation.

“Hopefully they’ll be a few debuts on Saturday from girls who can really put a mark on an England shirt going into a really exciting few years ahead,” added the St Helens skipper.

“Those that are starting out now will be the ones involved in a few years’ time and that is what’s great about now having these Test matches against Wales and France regularly.

“Making sure that we have internationals means that those girls can get used to this environment, get used to performing at the top level together so that when we get to the 2026 World Cup, and even the Ashes the year before, we’re really fine tuned as a group and that those younger players, even despite their age, have some good experience at that top level.”

