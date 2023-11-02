Ex-Castleford Tigers forward Kenny Edwards finds new club on two-year deal

FORMER Castleford Tigers forward Kenny Edwards has found a new club!

After retiring from professional rugby league at the end of the 2023 Super League season, Edwards has joined the Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup – the feeder team for the North Queensland Cowboys.

Edwards, who played 116 games in Super League for Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford, is now 34 years of age.

The Cutters posted on Facebook: “The Mackay Cutters have secured another high-quality signing for seasons 2024 and 2025 in former NRL and Super League player Kenny Edwards 🏉

“Kenny is a skilful back-rower who played 70 games for the Parramatta Eels before heading to the UK Super League where he played a further 110 games for Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and the Castleford Tigers!

“His experience and leadership will be highly valued amongst the playing group and we look forward to seeing him in the Cutters jersey in 2024.”

