Joe Brown explains Mark Applegarth effect on play-off chasing York Knights

York winger Joe Brown gives an insight into how the Knights have turned their season around following the arrival of Mark Applegarth as coach.

IT’S one of sport’s old cliches; a game of two halves.

For York Knights, it’s been a few stages further than that; a season of two halves.

A lacklustre opening few months to the year has been followed by a resurgence since Mark Applegarth was appointed as the Knights’ new coach in June, leading to an unlikely play-off push.

So, with the culmination of 2024 fast approaching, how does York winger Joe Brown reflect on his third campaign with the Championship club?

“As a team, we didn’t start the year the best and I personally didn’t either,” he told Rugby League World. “That was due to a number of factors, but we just weren’t playing well as a team. We found a bit of form in the middle part of the season and that allowed my game to improve and progress.

“It’s been a bit of a mixed bag and it’s one of them where we needed to get it right when we did, otherwise we wouldn’t be in the position that we are. It’s been a rollercoaster as every season is. We’re just taking it one week at a time and enjoying the process of it all which is the most exciting thing.

“From where we were to where we are now, we look like a different team. We’re feeling good and if we can get in the play-offs, that’d be a massive positive for the club.”

From the outside looking in, Applegarth appears to be the major catalyst for York turning around their fortunes this term.

Brown offered some further insight into his influence and what else has changed to push the Knights towards the right end of the Championship table at the business end of the season.

“Everything happens for a reason, new coaches come in, players and staff come and go. It’s how you react to change which is important and I think as a group we’ve reacted really well to it, as results have shown.

“Mark’s been great. He’s not changed too much. He’s just come in and filled us all with confidence and we’ve thrived off that. It’s been a collective effort, his assistants need a big mention as well; Paul Cooke, Ged Corcoran and Will Leatt. They’ve all contributed in their own different ways. It’s been a collective effort from us as players as well. We’ve taken a lot of ownership of the performances at the start of the year. We accepted that we were under par quite a lot. We’ve all come together as one at the right time of the year.

“You can have the best systems, the best plays and the best defensive systems but if you’re not all on the same page, not enjoying playing together and not enjoying your rugby, then you won’t have a successful team.

“I think as a group we’re more connected than ever. Mark’s been a big part of that. As a playing group, we’re enjoying each other’s company and we’re having fun, and that’s the most important thing. That’s why you started playing rugby as a kid, because you loved it and enjoyed it, and it’s the same even at the level we play now.”

Having originally joined York in 2022 after coming through the ranks and making his professional debut at Bradford Bulls, Brown made the decision in July to extend his stay at the LNER Stadium, penning a new two-year deal.

“I signed for a number of reasons really. This is my third season here now and I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club. When Mark came in, we had a couple of games under him and I had a bit of a look at the squad going forward. That played a factor. It was just a nice decision to make in the end. The club offered me a two-year deal and I’m 25 now so I’m getting towards the more experienced end of the scale. To have that security for my family was also a big reason.

“I’ve been enjoying my rugby. If you’re enjoying it and you’re happy somewhere then it is a fairly comfortable decision to stay.”

Another contributing factor was the ambition of putting York, both as a club and as a city, firmly on the rugby league map.

Brown is clearly passionate and optimistic about what the coming years look like for the Knights.

“I remember my debut for York, we played Featherstone on a Monday night on Premier Sports. I just remember thinking then about the potential York has as a club. Even though it was the first game of the season, it felt like a high-intensity play-off. I understood then what this club means to the people of York. The more people from York we can attract, the better.

“I’m massively excited. There’s an awful lot to be excited about. The club is going from strength to strength each year. The squad is improving, we’ve got fantastic training facilities. The playing ground at the LNER is so good to play at. To call that your home ground is pretty special. I’m just enjoying my time here, I’m excited for what’s to come and the whole vibe of York is giving positive energy. We’re excited as a playing group and I’m sure the coaching staff will feel the same. We’re in a nice spot at the minute. We just want to keep chasing those small improvements each week.

“I just want to be successful. My aim is for the people of rugby league, whether that’s the fans, clubs or whoever, to recognise York as not just the brilliant city that it is; I want them to recognise York as a good rugby league city. We’re going the right way about it, but we just want people to recognise York as a good and hard working rugby league team. On the whole, that’s what we want people to say, and think, about York.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 501 (October 2024)

