Joe Philbin signs new Warrington Wolves deal

JOE PHILBIN has signed a new long-term deal with Warrington Wolves.

The 29-year-old Warrington-born prop is celebrating his testimonial year and in his into his 11th season for the Wolves in 2024.

Philbin joined the club aged 15 and progressed through the Wolves’ Scholarship and Academy system. He has made 196 appearances for the club to date, scoring 14 tries.

During his decade with the club he has lifted the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield and represented Great Britain, England and Ireland on the international stage.

The prop will mark his testimonial on Saturday evening in Warrington’s pre-season fixture against Leigh Leopards at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, 5.30pm kick-off.

oe Philbin said: “I’m over the moon to have signed a new deal and it was an easy decision to make.

“I feel at home here and I love playing for this club.

“Sam [Burgess] has come in and is another reason it was an easy decision for me to re-sign. I already feel like he’s brought my game on leaps and bounds. I’ve been soaking up all of his knowledge and I feel like he’ll be really good for my game over these next few years.

“I’m really excited for this weekend now and it’s going to be very special for me to celebrate my Testimonial.

“A lot of hard work has gone on during our pre-season. It’s been really tough and we’re ready now for the challenge against a quality side in Leigh to show where we’re at.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess added: “It’s wonderful to secure Philbs [Joe Philbin] for another two years, especially leading into his Testimonial season.

“He has had a wonderful pre-season and I can’t wait to see what the next phase of his career brings with the Wire.”