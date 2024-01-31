Rhyse Martin responds to reports linking him with move away from Leeds Rhinos

IN recent weeks, Leeds Rhinos forward Rhyse Martin has been linked with a move back to the NRL to sign for The Dolphins.

The newest NRL franchise is coached by veteran boss Wayne Bennett with former St Helens number one, Kristian Woolf, as Bennett’s assistant.

And with Martin out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season, he has been linked with a move to the Brisbane club.

That being said, the Papua New Guinea international is firmly focused on rugby league and is leaving his future with his manager.

“My future does come up, you get asked questions all the time. For me at the moment I just want to play, I’m happy, my family is healthy and footy is footy,” Martin told League Express.

“If I stay here then that’s great but I just want to enjoy my footy and the rest of it will take care of itself. I’ll do the best thing for my family at this stage.

“It is all sorted in the background, so I just turn up and do my job and leave the rest to my manager.”

The 30-year-0ld also revealed that he has been approached by offers from other clubs during his time at Headingley but that he has turned them down.

“I have had previous offers to leave Leeds but I’ve turned them down. It’s all down to faith and trust.”

Since joining the Rhinos midway through the 2019 Super League season, Martin has become a cult hero on the terraces at Headingley, registering 30 tries and 341 goals in 100 appearances for the club.

