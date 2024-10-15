Joel Tomkins and Ryan Sheridan take up assistant coaching roles at Super League club

CATALANS DRAGONS have appointed Joel Tomkins and Ryan Sheridan as assistant coaches ahead of the 2025 season.

After retiring at the end of the 2021 season, Joel Tomkins decided to return to the Rugby League world last season by becoming assistant coach of Wigan’s reserve team. After a successful season on Matt Peet’s staff, he joins the Dragons as the defence coach.

An England international in both Rugby League and Rugby Union, Sam Tomkins’ older brother spent 2 seasons playing for the Dragons before retiring. Prior to that, he played 12 seasons for Wigan and 2 seasons for Hull KR.

The former assistant coach of the London Broncos, Ryan Sheridan, also joins the Dragons. A former player for Sheffield and Leeds, the English playmaker started his coaching career at Featherstone as an assistant coach.

After experiences at Warrington and Castleford, he joined the Broncos’ coaching staff for the 2023 season. The former England and Ireland international will be in charge of the attack in Steve McNamara’s staff.

Tomkins said: “Thanks to Bernard (Guasch, Catalans owner) and Steve for bringing me back to Catalans Dragons as a coach.

“It is an honour to rejoin this incredible club, and I am excited to contribute to its rich legacy and drive towards success. Having spent two seasons with the Dragons previously, I have a deep appreciation for the club’s culture, the passionate fanbase, and the talent within the team.

“My experience here has deepened my passion for helping the Dragons achieve the goal of winning a Super League trophy. I believe that with hard work, dedication, and a strong team spirit, we can take the necessary steps to elevate our performance and compete at the highest level.

“I am eager to work alongside the players and coaching staff to foster an environment of growth and excellence.

Sheridan said: “I am really excited to be joining the Catalans Dragons, it’s an unbelievable opportunity for me to be able to coach at such a great club and embrace the French culture.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Steve and the coaching staff and to be able to coach such a talented squad of players that Steve and the club have assembled. I can’t wait to get over to France to start, to get to know everyone, build relationships, and work hard to help the club build a successful team, and once the season starts to then be able to experience the incredible atmosphere that the Catalans Dragons fans produce at the Stade Gilbert Brutus Stadium this is something I am really looking forward to.

McNamara said: “I am very happy to welcome both Joel and Ryan into our existing coaching staff. Joel will work predominately on defence where his vast knowledge as a player and recent time spent on the Wigan coaching staff will be a huge asset for us.

“He is a young, ambitious and hugely talented coach who is exactly the right type of character to drive forward our defence principles and systems.

“Ryan comes with outstanding recommendations from many people he has worked with in the game. He is vastly experienced within different types of systems and will bring different thoughts ideas and details into our attack.”

