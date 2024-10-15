Hull KR hand new deal to starlet Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e and loan him out to Championship club

HULL KR have confirmed that Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e has signed a new one-year deal with the Robins until the end of 2026 and will rejoin Oldham RLFC on season-long loan for next season.

The young utility back played 18 games for Oldham in 2024, scoring 15 tries for the Roughyeds, helping fire the side to promotion into the Betfred Championship.

Phoenix was rewarded for his part in the Lancashire club’s success, being crowned League One Young Player of the Year at the 2024 Rugby League Awards.

Speaking on PLT’s new one-year deal, Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “We’re pleased that Phoenix has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

“Phoenix has made strong progress at Oldham this year and was rewarded with the League Young Player of the Year award. The award was well earned and it shows Phoenix is ready for the next step in his journey.

“Now it’s about Phoenix proving himself in a competitive Championship competition next season with Oldham and furthering his development with the aim of becoming a Super League player.”

