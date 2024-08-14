John Bateman and ex-Huddersfield forward Oliver Roberts set to open up own residential children’s home

JOHN BATEMAN and former Huddersfield Giants forward Oliver Roberts are setting up their own residential children’s home for the Bradford area.

In an incredible gesture, both men have taken to their social media profiles in a bid to raise awareness so the duo can eventually build a team which will allow the home to be given the green light.

Bateman and Roberts both hail from the Bradford area, with both starting their rugby league careers with the Bulls.

Now, the pair are trying to give back to their home community in an excellent heartwarming initiative.

Bateman posted on LinkedIn: “Hi everyone as previously posted, Oliver Roberts and I are looking at opening our own Residential children’s home. After countless nights and a lot of meetings we are not that far away from starting something we are very passionate about.

“This message may be for yourself, or someone you may know.

“We are now starting to build our team and are looking to Recruit a Registered Individual and a Registered Manager to start the journey with us on creating a better future for children/Young people in the Bradford area.

“Share and repost would be greatly appreciated.

“Thanks.”

