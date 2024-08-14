Bradford Bulls hold talks with new investors as feel-good factor continues to grow at former Super League club

BRADFORD BULLS have held talks with new investors about potentially coming on-board at the Championship club.

The Bulls have enjoyed a resurgence in recent seasons under a brand-new off-field structure led by chief executive Jason Hirst and chairman Nigel Wood, with former rugby league icon Brian Noble also lending his experience and expertise as rugby consultant.

The West Yorkshire club has already been able to attract new businesses and investment through the door at a time when all 36 professional clubs are aiming to score as high as possible for an IMG grade at the back end of 2024.

And with improved investment has also been new recruits, with the likes of Max Lehmann, Zac Fulton and Franklin Pele all joining the Odsal outfit in 2024 thanks to the increasing financial capability of the Bulls.

And, chief executive Hirst has revealed to League Express that more signings and more investment is definitely in the pipeline for the rest of the year.

“I do foresee at least one more on-field signing for 2024, as we’re close to finalising one, as we speak,” Hirst told League Express.

“As for new directors, I’ve had several initial discussions with a variety of new potential investors, which is testament to how this club has and is being run by the current Board of Directors, so we’ll see how they progress.

“Whatever the outcome, there’s no denying the current excitement, buzz and feel-good factor around the club, which is testament to each and everyone connected with us.”

Of course, whilst much of the emphasis has been placed on the off-field criteria, performance is also another big tick in the right direction – and Hirst and the Bulls in general are targeting an improved finish to help offset the 2022 season where Bradford finished ninth in the Championship.

“Our 9th place finish in 2022 hurts us in the “Performance” pillar scoring, so that’s another reason why we’re obviously targeting a successful on-field season this year.”

It’s definitely an exciting time to be a Bradford fan!

