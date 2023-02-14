John Bateman’s visa hold-up down to “standard police check” with “no exceptional circumstances” for ex-Wigan Warriors star

IF John Bateman thought his exit from the UK would have been simple then he is obviously thinking again considering the delay in his move to Australia.

The former Wigan Warriors forward left the Lancashire club back on Boxing Day 2022, signing with the Wests Tigers, but he is yet to move to the southern hemisphere.

Due to visa issues, Bateman has been left stranded in the UK and could well miss round one of the NRL season.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the hold-up is down to a standard $42 police check that is carried out by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) on anyone who applies for a visa to enter the country.

The AFP is said to be currently experiencing delays in processing due to a number of factors outside their control which has had an adverse effect on Bateman.

However, Wests chairman Lee Hagipantelis has reiterated that it is just visa issues and that because Bateman is wanting a working visa rather than a tourist one, it is taking longer than normal.

“It’s just visa dramas during the Christmas period, he’s got to get through police checks over here and over there,” Hagipantelis said on SEN1170.

“There are no exceptional circumstances which mean he can jump the line, he’s got to stay in line and wait his turn.

“It’s also a working visa not a tourist visa which is much easier to get. He’s bringing his wife and child over as well, so we’re just going through the motions.

“It is beyond frustrating, we would have loved to have him here by now.”

That being said, Bateman is keeping up to speed with the Wests’ training and tactical plans – even if it is being done through technology on the other side of the world.

“But he is working hard, we spoke to him last night via Zoom for our season launch and he’s doing what he needs to do to get fit. We’re sending him all the plays.

“I’ll be hopeful that he will arrive in the next seven to ten days, but until I get confirmation I won’t know exactly when he will be here.”