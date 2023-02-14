Australian publication claims an interesting get-out clause in Brodie Croft’s Salford Red Devils contract

WHEN Brodie Croft signed a seven-year contract with the Salford Red Devils last week, it took the world of rugby league by surprise.

A contract extension, yes, but for seven years certainly raised some eyebrows with Salford determined to nail down their key man.

In the past, the Red Devils have lost some of their main talent such as Jackson Hastings, but the ability to get Croft’s signature shows the direction in which the club is heading.

However, according to infamous Australian journalist, The Mole, there is a get-out clause at the end of each year.

The Mole at the Wide World of Sports said: “In the fine print of the deal is a get-out clause – at the end of every one of those seven seasons.”

Croft was linked with a move back to the NRL earlier this year with the Gold Coast Titans and St George Illawarra Dragons amongst those courting the halfback.

Of course, the former Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm playmaker had endured a difficult last season in the NRL with the Broncos before making a name for himself at the AJ Bell Stadium in 2022.

Croft won the Man of Steel last year and is expected to be the focal point of the Salford team once more in 2023.