Johnson to stay with Red Devils

Salford Red Devils forward Josh Johnson will remain with the club for the 2020 season.

The Red Devils have won all of their matches since Johnson’s arrival in July.

The 25-year-old announced his extension on a visit to his sponsors Velvet Menswear.

Johnson said: “I’m buzzing about it. I’m glad the deal’s done and I can just focus on playing now.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Watto and getting to know the boys.

“We’ve gone on a bit of a winning streak and it’s great to be part of it.”

He added: “Watto’s given me belief that I can do it at the top level and I just want to keep training hard and playing well for him.

“I’m just going to keep working and I’m sure there’s plenty more to come.

“The squad’s looking good for next year, with some good signings coming in and lads who are going to step it up another level.”

Season Tickets to see Johnson and his teammates throughout the 2020 campaign are on sale now.

The former Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR player has been a regular in Ian Watson’s side, since joining mid-season from Barrow Raiders.

Watson said: “Josh has grasped the opportunity to prove he has the ability to perform at the elite level and has been instrumental in the games since he’s joined, winning all of them.

“Josh has already added a touch of grit to our pack and bought into the work ethic of the team.

“We had to move quickly to secure his services for next season, after his energetic performances caught the eyes of other Super League clubs.

“He’s pleased to be staying with us and I’m certain he’ll continue to improve and be a valuable signing.”

Johnson’s contract extension follows his teammates Kris Welham and Krisnan Inu committing their future to the Red Devils.

Salford Red Devils director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: “We’re really pleased to have Josh onboard for next season.

“He’s proven himself and been really committed since joining us in July.

“It’s important for us to reward that hard work and I’d like to give a personal thanks to his agent for helping us achieve that.”