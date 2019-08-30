Giants ease relegation fears with tense victory over Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants did themselves a huge favour tonight with a 12-22 victory over Hull FC at the KCOM Stadium, inflicting some damage on Hull’s hopes of making the play-offs.

In a tightly fought first half Hull FC scored first on 12 minutes through Jamie Shaul, who touched down a Jack Logan kick for Marc Sneyd to convert.

The Giants replied with a try from Jermaine McGillvary in the corner, but Lee Gaskell couldn’t convert, although he did add the goal to the next try, created by his own kick that Aaron Murphy caught to score, for the Giants to lead 6-10.

But Hull took the lead again on 30 minutes when Bureta Faraimo went in at the corner, with Sneyd adding the goal for a two-point lead at the break.

In a tensely fought second half the Giants scored two converted tries through Louis Senior, who touched down in the corner, and from Matt Frawley, who scored Nader the posts, with Gaskell converting both tries, much to the relief of his team-mates and the Huddersfield supporters.

Hull: Jamie Shaul, Jack Logan, Carlos Tuimavave, Kieran Buchanan, Bureta Fairamo, Jake Connor, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Mickey Paea, Sika Manu, Jordan Lane, Joe Westerman; Subs: Josh Bowden, Gareth Ellis, Brad Fash, Tevita Satae

Tries: Shaul, Faraimo Goals: Sneyd 2

Giants: Darnell McIntosh, Louis Senior, Jake Wardle, Aaron Murphy, Jermaine McGillvary, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Suaia Matagi, Adam O’Brien, Paul Clough, Alex Mellor, Ukuma Ta’ai, Michael Lawrence; Subs: Kruise Leeming, Sam Hewitt, Jon Luke Kirby, Oliver Wilson

Tries: McGillvary, Murphy, L Senior, Frawley; Goals: Gaskell 3

