Jon Wilkin confident Super League club “can do something this year” after being ‘haunted by ghosts’

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin is confident that Leeds Rhinos “can do something this year” after being ‘haunted by ghosts’ in the past.

The Rhinos fell way below expectations in Super League 2023 after finishing outside the play-offs, but they have recruited heavily for 2024 under head coach Rohan Smith.

The likes of Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers, Paul Momirovski and Lachie Miller have all joined the West Yorkshire club whilst Harry Newman has signed a new deal.

For Wilkin, he doesn’t feel he has been critical of Leeds in the past, but honest about where they should be finishing at the end of a season.

He said: “When you say I’ve been critical it’s because I view Leeds as one of the biggest clubs in the game. They have a reputation that is connected to success. Their fans, their players, their Chief Executive Gary Hetherington who is in charge at the club demand success.

“Harry Newman knows that Leeds demand success so Leeds finishing outside the play-offs isn’t acceptable. So when you say I’ve been critical, I don’t think I have – I think I’ve been honest.

“Can they do better in 2024? Of course they can. I think there is some genuine improvement in them.

“I think Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers are just sensational signings. Their chemistry at Salford was devastating and they have picked Salford’s pockets and left them looking bare but things are positive.

“Harry committing his future to Leeds alongside the recruitment of Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers from Salford Red Devils puts Leeds in a better position than they were last season and I am sure they will take great positives into the 2024 season.”

Wilkin believes that the Rhinos, due to past success, have been ‘haunted’ in recent seasons, but he is backing Leeds to do well in 2024.

“Great news that Harry has signed his new contract, great new recruits but they have to go and do it on the field now.

“The pressure at Leeds never stops, it never ever stops. There have been legends at the club. Those ghosts can haunt you so they have to go and get it but I am confident they can do something this year.”

