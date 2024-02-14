Derek Beaumont reveals who he wants Leigh Leopards to play in “dream” Super League Grand Final

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has revealed who he wants to see Leigh play in a “dream” Super League Grand Final.

The Leopards go into the 2024 Super League season as Challenge Cup holders, but Adrian Lam’s side tailed off towards the back end of the league season.

Though they made it into the play-offs, Lam’s men went out 20-6 to Hull KR – ironically the team that the Leopards overcame in the Challenge Cup Final.

Speaking to Wigan Council’s YouTube channel, the Leigh chief admitted his ‘dream’ would be to see the Leopards play reigning Super League champions, Wigan Warriors, at Old Trafford in 2024.

Beaumont said: “It would be a real dream for me to see a Wigan and Leigh Grand Final, and I think there’s a real possibility of that happening this year.

“We won the Challenge Cup the year after Wigan won it- they got everything last year apart from that, so it would be nice to maybe get something else off the table.

“We obviously want to try and retain the Challenge Cup. It’s (been) 50 years apart each time we’ve won it, so to try and back it up and go back-to-back, I think only four clubs have ever done that”.

To begin their Super League campaign, the Leopards host Huddersfield Giants on Friday night whilst Wigan travel to the Castleford Tigers on Saturday evening.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.