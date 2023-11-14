Jon Wilkin explains main issue with IMG grading system as he explains “quite alien” rugby league concept

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin is well known for his outspoken opinions on the main issues in rugby league.

When asked about the direction of the game under IMG – the new stakeholders of rugby league brought in to ‘re-imagine’ the sport – Wilkin explained both its pros and cons.

All 35 professional clubs will be given Grades A, B and C with those given Grade A safe from relegation.

That could essentially mean that clubs at the top of the second tier could actually be cut off from Super League promotion if their scores remained less than those at the bottom of the top flight.

Wilkin has called on the sport to stick with one system.

“We bounce around with what we think is right, we do promotion and relegation for a bit and then licensing and then x, y and z for a bit,” Wilkin told League Express.

“I would urge for people in charge to come up with an idea and stick with it for a period of time. We tinker with structure and format and ultimately I don’t know if it’s the problem with driving revenue in the game.

“I don’t believe the structure or promotion and relegation is one of the reasons why we struggle to fill the Grand Final.”

Wilkin also explained why promotion and relegation is “alien” to other major sporting nations but that it works in Britain.

“But for me, promotion and relegation is part of British sporting culture, whether that is right or wrong it is something that is attached to our sport. It is quite alien to Americans or Australian people that we have promotion and relegation.

“With IMG and the licensing and grading system, it makes it more interesting because, ultimately, it could be defunct anyway. If you get a Grade A license you will get into Super League whether you win or not.

“As a player, I don’t know if I could play for a club and think, regardless of what we do here, it wouldn’t be good enough to get into the top flight.”

That being said, Wilkin was keen to stress that the new direction will influence clubs to do more to improve.

“I do think the new grading system under IMG is positive because it will give teams a kick up the backside to get their houses in order.

“We’ve seen this year, I don’t think it’s any coincidence that 2023 has delivered a season like no other in my memory. Whether it is the IMG grading system, what Leigh Leopards are doing or what Hull KR are doing.

“Clubs are really thinking about their all-round offering and maybe the grading system will do that with some of the lower clubs that aspire for Super League. However, promotion and relegation is almost dead in the water.”

Stronger leadership at the top of the game’s hierarchy is also needed, according to Wilkin.

“I think strong leadership is not to please everyone but go through with things that are right for the game – that’s the style of leadership I would like to see.

“Put out the plan, say what they are going to do and be aware that they will have to upset some people along the way and not be worried about it.

“Strong government requires you to make unpopular decisions, this constant pursuit of trying to please everybody is a symptom of poor leadership in organisations.”

