Ex-Hull FC and London Broncos centre Jude Ferreira finds new club

FORMER Hull FC and London Broncos centre Jude Ferreira has found a new club following his release from East Yorkshire.

The 22-year-old came up through the ranks at Hull FC before having a season at London Broncos, but Ferreira will now play for Hunslet in 2024 after striking a deal with the League One side.

“Jude is an exciting signing who brings real threat to the edge. He has been in good systems and has developed good skills,” Hunslet head coach Dean Muir said.

“He played for Wales this summer and is a player who hasn’t yet reached his potential. It will be great to see him develop within our system.”

