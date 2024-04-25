Jon Wilkin names the “exceptional candidate” for the Hull FC coaching job

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has named Justin Holbrook as the “exceptional candidate” for the Hull FC coaching job.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Verdict, Wilkin believes that his former head coach at St Helens, Holbrook, should be the man that the Black and Whites target to become the next boss at the MKM Stadium.

Holbrook helped Saints win their first Super League Grand Final of what turned out to be four in a row back in 2019 and has since had a stint as Gold Coast Titans boss in the NRL.

“I think Justin Holbrook would be an exceptional candidate for Hull FC,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports’ The Verdict.

“What he did at St. Helens, he came in and turned our frustration into excitement, he turned our frailties into confidence, and he turned young boys into men.

“And that’s what I see the job of the Hull FC being. I would urge Richie Myler to go out and get a coach like Justin Holbrook.”

Wilkin also dismissed reports that former Leeds Rhinos Brian McDermott and ex-Wigan Warriors assistant Lee Briers should be in the running.

McDermott is currently assistant at the Newcastle Knights whilst Briers is Brisbane Broncos’ attacking coach.

“I think he’s (McDermott) really well in at Newcastle,” Wilkin continued.

“There’s a lot of rumours that he’s going to maybe get the top job there or that he’s in line to get the top job there. So, I’d be very surprised if he came back to the UK.

“I think it’s too early for Lee Briers to come back. I wouldn’t go away from the trajectory that his coaching career is on right now and take a pressurised job like Hull FC.

“I just think it’s way too early in his career and he’s in such a promising position and developing and learning in the NRL so I’d be surprised if he comes back.”

