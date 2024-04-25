Liam Horne on his Castleford Tigers future, if he wants to stay at Super League club and his experience so far

LIAM HORNE is set to give Castleford Tigers a major boost by outlining his desire to stay at the Super League club.

Horne has been a shining light in a difficult 18 months for the West Yorkshire side, joining the Tigers midway through the 2023 season and being an integral player in Castleford’s new-look team under Craig Lingard in 2024.

The Papua New Guinea international has become a big hit with the Castleford fans due to his liveliness out of dummy-half and slick passing game.

Upon joining Castleford, Horne signed a one-and-a-half year deal with the option of a further season – and he “100 percent” wants to stay at The Jungle, hinting at a potential activation of that option.

“100 per cent I want to stay at Cas,” Horne told League Express. “Cas gave me an opportunity to play Super League so I want to repay them and I love the fans they have been nothing but supportive.

“Cas have a got a club option in their favour for me next year. Find out in a couple of weeks to see if that’s being activated.”

Moving halfway across the world is daunting for any person, but Horne is loving life in West Yorkshire – despite 2023 being a difficult year.

“I’m loving it over here and to be playing rugby league full-time is a privilege. I’m getting paid to do what I love and train with my mates. The atmosphere at these games is unreal the fans are really passionate.

“Last season was tough, as you know we were fighting relegation. I came into the team and the coach that gave me my debut – Andy Last – got sacked.

“We then had two new coaches come in and every week was a grind to get a win to scrape through to save our Super League presence for 2024.”

There is a new coach at the helm for 2024 with Craig Lingard taking the number one role after being assistant during last season.

“He’s a good coach, he gives us the freedom to try new things and instills a self-belief in us that we might not have had otherwise.

“He is a very good leader to have at the club and we are learning everyday.”

The 26-year-old also hailed the Tigers fans and the atmosphere they create.

“It’s the best to play in front of them. A packed out Jungle is like nothing else and the atmosphere is unreal.

“Fans are our backbone at this club and the support they give us travelling to away games and even abroad is amazing.”

