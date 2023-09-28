Jon Wilkin shocked with Super League Coach of the Year shortlist after glaring omission and reveals favourite

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has slammed the Super League Coach of the Year shortlist after a glaring omission.

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet, Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara, Salford Red Devils’ Paul Rowley and Leigh Leopards’ Adrian Lam were all shortlisted for the award after their respective seasons in 2023.

However, Wilkin was aggrieved not to see Hull KR head coach Willie Peters on the list with the Rovers boss guiding the East Yorkshire club to the Challenge Cup Final as well as fourth place in Super League.

Wilkin, on Sky Sports’ The Verdict, said: ““Is that the full list? How’s Willie Peters not on the list?!

“For people who don’t understand, the Coach of the Year gets nominated by the coaches, so it’s by their peers.

“There’s obviously some very popular guys in there. Steve McNamara has got a lot of friends in the coaching world and Paul Rowley is a very affable chap, he’s great.

“They’ve all had good seasons, I think Adrian Lam has done amazing things with Leigh and Matty Peet has too at Wigan.”

Ilkin has revealed his favourite for the award.

“I’m just going to mention a very good friend of mine as well in Paul Wellens because they’re technically World Club champions.

“They’re still in with a shout of winning five competitions in a row, so I think he’s worthy of a mention, but I think the favourite for me out of that list would be – surprisingly – Matty Peet. I just enjoy everything that he’s done at Wigan.

‘The way that he speaks, the way that he articulates himself, the language that he uses, the way he addresses his players, and how patient and kind he is to us as broadcasters. He’s just so nice to be around, it’s Matty Peet for me.

“I’m just shocked though, I think Willie Peters should be on that list without a shadow of a doubt.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.