St Helens vs Warrington Wolves: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Paul Wellens makes one change

ST HELENS take on Warrington Wolves in the second play-off fixture this weekend at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Saints go into the fixture having finished third in the Super League table with Warrington finishing in the sixth, but that will matter for little when the two meet this weekend.

Both sides enjoyed wins in the last round of the regular season, with Saints beating Hull FC 30-12 and Warrington running out 20-8 winners over Huddersfield Giants.

But, what do the 21-man squads look like for this clash?

St Helens’ 21-man squad

Saints head coach Paul Wellens makes just one change to the squad that secured a victory over Hull FC last Friday night, with George Delaney picking up a one-match penalty notice following the fixture. In comes Dan Norman, who if selected will be making his final Saints home appearance following confirmation he would be one of our departing Saints from the Club once the season ends.

⚪ 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 Paul Wellens has named his 21-man Saints squad for this Saturday’s home Eliminator Play-Off @SuperLeague fixture against @WarringtonRLFC!#COYS | #HistoryInTheMaking — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) September 28, 2023

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

📋 SQUAD NEWS Our 21-man squad for Saturday’s play-off eliminator 👊 W/ @CheshireMould pic.twitter.com/2jviJVPgsr — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) September 28, 2023

Team news and injuries

George Delaney is banned for St Helens, whilst Paul Vaughan will still be suspended too. Josh Thewlis is also out for Warrington.

TV channel

The game will kick off at 12.45pm, with coverage on both Sky Sports and Channel 4.

