Jon Wilkin takes aim at Leeds Rhinos following dismal Warrington Wolves result

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has taken aim at Leeds Rhinos following their dismal defeat to the Warrington Wolves last night.

Wilkin claimed that the “hunger” perhaps wasn’t there from Rohan Smith’s men following last year’s run in which the Rhinos made it to the Super League Grand Final.

“If you’re a player, you probably over achieved getting to that Grand Final so you are feeling good about yourself so in pre-season maybe that hunger isn’t there,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.

“But I’m telling you know the hunger at Warrington to start well, it was so in abundance it never had to be called upon. They played like a pack of Wolves.”

That being said, Wilkin does believe that head coach Smith has “credit in the bank” after such a good run towards the back end of last season.

“He has a lot of credit in the bank. When you lose a game you lose by making errors or playing really poorly.

“I don’t think Rohan Smith can be as down as the scoreline suggests. They were down at 30-0 but completed at 83%.”