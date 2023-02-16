World Cup international bizarrely signs for new side despite contract with Yorkshire club

IT’S a story that perhaps hasn’t the headlines just yet, but contracts are important pieces of paper.

For one World Cup international, however, he appears to have signed for a new club despite holding a contract with Doncaster in League One.

That man is Papua New Guinea international Watson Boas, who has been unveiled as a new signing for PNG side EMK Sepik Pride Rugby League Club.

In response, Doncaster released this statement: “The Dons are aware of a story regarding Watson Boas back in his native Papua New Guinea.

“Watson is contracted to the Dons until the end of 2024, and we can confirm that we have not released him from that contract to sign with any other team.

“The club will not be commenting further on this issue until the matter is resolved.”

It remains to be seen what happens from here on in, but it’s a battle that Doncaster appear intent on winning.

When approached for comment by League Express, Doncaster’s chief executive Carl Hall stated: “We have made a statement and nothing has changed since.”