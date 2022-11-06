Josh Addo-Carr plays down Australia try-scoring feats with World Cup record in sight

AUSTRALIAN flyer Josh Addo-Carr is closing in on Valentine Holmes’ record of twelve tries in a World Cup tournament after scoring five in the quarter-final win over Lebanon.

He needs just one more to equal his team-mate’s record, and two to beat it, but he has played down reaching the milestone.

“Val’s got the record but I’ll see what happens,” said Addo-Carr.

“I’m playing in a wonderful team with great players and just loving every moment of it.

“I’m grateful for the five tries. We worked really hard through the middle and I’m just grateful to be on the wing. All I have to do is catch the ball and put it down.

“I’m just having fun off the field with the boys and the coaching staff. You can see on the field everyone is working hard for each other and doing their job the very best they can and that’s a reflection of what’s happening off the field.”

Australia will now meet old foes New Zealand at Elland Road in a massive World Cup semi-final on Friday night.

Addo-Carr got a brace against Fiji in the opening game and then bagged four against Scotland.

In Huddersfield, the Bulldogs winner celebrated his try with the lightning-bolt pose made famous by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt after his second try against the Cedars.

He explained that his pose was a tribute to the nephew of Australian hooker Harry Grant.

“Harry’s nephew is a big fan of mine and he asked Harry if I could do a try celebration for him and that’s what he wanted, so that’s a little shout-out for him,” he said.

“I met his nephew a few years ago when I was down in Melbourne, so I did it for him.

“I’m just really enjoying my footy at the moment. I get to do what I love doing and that’s playing footy with my mates.”

