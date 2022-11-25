Josh Drinkwater reveals Warrington Wolves conversation and whether he spoke to other Super League clubs

JOSH Drinkwater will be a Warrington Wolves player in 2023 – that much is true.

The former Catalans Dragons halfback left the French club yesterday with the Australian being told earlier in the month that he was surplus to requirements at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Such a talented playmaker would surely be in demand across Super League, but that didn’t matter to Drinkwater because he had his eyes set on one club.

Drinkwater has revealed to League Express: “I spoke to Warrington first and didn’t need to speak to anyone else. I was keen to go there and show them what I’ve got.”

The halfback also confessed that he is “glad everything is sorted” which is understandable considering his position at the Dragons seemed unlikely to improve.

For Warrington fans, that will be music to their ears with Drinkwater showing his obvious loyalty to the club from the get go.

Head coach Daryl Powell was also over the moon to sign the halfback after a number of great seasons in Super League, saying: I’m delighted that Josh has agreed to join us as we move forward into next season. He is a quality half-back who can organise a team superbly.

“His combination with George Williams is a well-balanced one that I am confident will contribute massively to what we aim to achieve in 2023.”

It certainly is a partnership that can excite the Wolves’ fans as both Drinkwater and Williams will complement each other in the halves.