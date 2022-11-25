Sydney Roosters utility man on his way to Super League

SYDNEY Roosters utility man Adam Keighran has reportedly signed a deal to be a Super League player in 2023.

According to Fox Sports, Keighran has signed a one-year deal with Catalans Dragons after a deal to potentially join reigning premiers Penrith Panthers fell through.

The Sydney man had reportedly been close to inking a one-year deal with Ivan Cleary’s men, but when that move broke down, Keighran took up the opportunity in Super League.

Coming through the Canterbury Bulldogs’ system, the 25-year-old joined Penrith where he excelled in his breakout season in the New South Wales Cup.

That year, Keighran made the Team of the Year and went on to sign with the New Zealand Warriors in the NRL.

After an inconsistent spell with the Warriors, Keighran joined the Roosters on a two-year deal ahead of the 2021 NRL season.

Now though, he is heading to Super League as a replacement for Dean Whare and Samisoni Langi who have both left the Dragons following a disappointing end to the 2022 season.